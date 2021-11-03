Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode Sells 6,200 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

