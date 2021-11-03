Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,459 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRBK opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.38. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

