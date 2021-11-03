Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Oak Street Health worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,901 shares of company stock valued at $33,230,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.