Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of TFS Financial worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 211.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TFS Financial by 99.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 59,079 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 376.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,578.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

