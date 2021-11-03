Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.81 Million Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $915.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.56. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $740,562. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.