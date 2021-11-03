Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of 360 DigiTech worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth $48,192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after purchasing an additional 947,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,950.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 891,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 847,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QFIN. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

