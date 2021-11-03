Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $17.69 Million Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $291,754,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

PRVA stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

