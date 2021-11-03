Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,798,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDP opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

