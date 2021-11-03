Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBNXF. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.60%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

