Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given Hold Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.43.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$24.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.83.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1395395 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

