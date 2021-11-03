GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) by 80.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,563,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,758,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,323,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,712,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. GigCapital4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

