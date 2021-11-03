Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Glaukos stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Glaukos by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

