GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,580. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GlaxoSmithKline traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and last traded at GBX 1,538.60 ($20.10), with a volume of 1167763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,508.60 ($19.71).

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,556.21 ($20.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,431.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,408.13. The firm has a market cap of £78.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

