Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.92 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ITT by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,738,000 after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.