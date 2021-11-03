Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 68.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $435.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.20 and a 200-day moving average of $381.59. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $436.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

