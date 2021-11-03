Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 32,952 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 172.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 311.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 373,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,706 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 35.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 53,341 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,017.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 866,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 789,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 466,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

NYSE:WY opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

