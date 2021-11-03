Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

OEF stock opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.44. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $153.02 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

