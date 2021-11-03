Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,217 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 30.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

DOV stock opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $113.09 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average of $159.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

