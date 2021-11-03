Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of Global Industrial stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 41,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

GIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

