Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Up 20.6% in October

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $805.34 million, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter worth $332,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.