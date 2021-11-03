Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 899,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

