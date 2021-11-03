Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 193.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $427.07 million, a PE ratio of 271.43, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,874 shares of company stock valued at $33,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

