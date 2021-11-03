Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Shares Up 0.6%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.93. 6,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 10,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.