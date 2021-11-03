Globus Medical (GMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

