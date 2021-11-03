GNY Price Tops $0.33 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. GNY has a market cap of $62.58 million and $154,053.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GNY has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00220317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097624 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.