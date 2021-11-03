Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92. 941,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 473,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

