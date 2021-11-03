Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 271,313 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $168.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Loews Corp grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 18.5% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 6,998,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

