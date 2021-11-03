Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.51. 8,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.