Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.
Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $427.01 million, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.