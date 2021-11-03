Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $427.01 million, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

