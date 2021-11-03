Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $38,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.92. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

