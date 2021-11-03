Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Umpqua worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 383,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Umpqua by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

