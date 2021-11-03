Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 126,246 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,246 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.97% of NuStar Energy worth $38,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $318,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

