Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,333,132 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $39,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

