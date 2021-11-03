Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 102,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,061 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,730. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. Analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodrich Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

