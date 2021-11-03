Graviton Trading Down 9.9% This Week (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Graviton has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $241,968.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00004242 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00079625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00075190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,979.82 or 0.99911603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,541.58 or 0.07204793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.