Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.02% and a negative return on equity of 134.02%.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $360.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

