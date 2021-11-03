Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 2,780 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 631,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 348,391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

