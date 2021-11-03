GTY Technology (GTYH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect GTY Technology to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. GTY Technology has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GTY Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTY Technology stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,470 shares of company stock valued at $702,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GTY Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

