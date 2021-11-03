Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 55,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,067. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

