Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) Insider Paul Bentham Buys 813,926 Shares

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) insider Paul Bentham acquired 813,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £610,444.50 ($797,549.65).

Shares of LON GUS opened at GBX 97.70 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £45.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24. Gusbourne PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.06.

Get Gusbourne alerts:

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.