Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) Insider Paul Bentham Buys 813,926 Shares

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) insider Paul Bentham acquired 813,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £610,444.50 ($797,549.65).
Shares of LON GUS opened at GBX 97.70 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £45.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24. Gusbourne PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.06.
About Gusbourne
