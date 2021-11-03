Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 285,071 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Haemonetics worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,964,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7,853.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Haemonetics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

