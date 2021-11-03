Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,481.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,130,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,623.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

