Handshake Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Handshake has a market capitalization of $148.91 million and $1.97 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,206.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.44 or 0.07272112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.91 or 0.00327359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.71 or 0.00974127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00088747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.00433086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00269656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00128054 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 435,781,979 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.