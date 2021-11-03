HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,500.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and last traded at GBX 2,490 ($32.53), with a volume of 26810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,480 ($32.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,373.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,208.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.62.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.