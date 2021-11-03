Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up to $36.49

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $39.90. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 56,034 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

