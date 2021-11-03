HashNet BitEco (HNB) Price Reaches $0.0005

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded up 100.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a total market cap of $15,455.63 and approximately $114.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00220025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00097792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Coin Profile

HashNet BitEco (HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

HashNet BitEco Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashNet BitEco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashNet BitEco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.