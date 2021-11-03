Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

