Head to Head Survey: Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) vs. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.49 $271.21 million N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.04 billion 0.27 $20.01 million $0.89 13.83

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sendas Distribuidora and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.63% 11.93% 2.58%

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Sendas Distribuidora on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.