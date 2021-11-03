Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,300 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $161,190.14.

On Friday, September 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $172,524.33.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

