Hellenic Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.91 or 0.00322969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

